After 34 years in Colorado, Scott Gubrud moving from Four Seasons Vail to Four Seasons Oahu

EAGLE COUNTY — Scott Gubrud came to the Rocky Mountains as a self-proclaimed "ski bum." After 34 years, Gubrud is calling it a career in the Vail Valley.

The man behind marketing for many Vail and Beaver Creek resort hotels over the years, as well as mountain towns as a whole, will clock out of the Four Seasons Vail on Friday, Feb. 2, and begin a new adventure at Four Seasons on Oahau, Hawaii.

"My story's not a lot different than a lot of people," Gubrud said. "I came out here from the Twin Cities to be a ski bum for a season. I had one duffle bag with my skis and a one-way ticket."

After working in Summit County for a few years — starting as a liftie at Keystone — Gubrud would eventually make his way to Vail. He started working at the Lion Square Lodge in 1995, followed by years at the Vail Cascade Resort & Spa, Park Hyatt at Beaver Creek and Four Seasons. On top of helping these local resorts promote tourism during months outside of winter, Gubrud also served on the Vail Local Marketing District Advisory Council.

"It's a magical place," he said of the Vail Valley. "I think what really makes Vail unique is the level of acumen from a business perspective and how everybody works and collaborates together and really understands that we're not the competitors. We've got to work together to figure out how we get people to Vail and then worry about where they go. I think the level of talent and passion in this valley has been a real pleasure to work with, and it's been fun."

Along with his wife, Lisa, Gubrud has raised his two daughters — Campbell and Montana — here in the Vail Valley.

'Loved by Everybody'

"It's really exciting for Scott and his family, but it's a big loss for our community," said Jenn Bruno, a member of the Vail Town Council. "We were lucky enough to get him in Vail the past few years and he's really had a big impact on tourism in Vail and Beaver Creek."

Mark Herron, current general manager at the Park Hyatt at Beaver Creek, hired Gubrud at Four Seasons Vail.

"As I have often said, he's one of the best hires I've ever made," Herron said. "What he's done for this valley — multiple properties, not just ours — he's just been an industry leader for the hospitality sector, and he's loved by everybody."

While Gubrud will be trading his skis for a surfboard in Hawaii, his home in the Vail Valley will remain.

"We'll always have a special place in our hearts here in Vail," he said. "At the end of the day, it's all about relationships."

Those relationships made are a major part of Gubrud's legacy in Vail.

"Hawaii is certainly getting one of our great residents and contributors," Bruno said.

