After extinguishing fire at 4 a.m., Eagle River Fire Protection District urges safe holiday decorating

At about 4 a.m. on Thursday, Eagle River Fire Protection District crews were dispatched to a report of smoke in a structure in a townhome on Deer Boulevard in EagleVail. Crews were able to knock it down in about 30 minutes, thanks to an offensive attack.

The unit was unoccupied at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported. The cause is under investigation; however, it appears the fire originated in the area of the fireplace hearth, according to a news release from ERFPD.

ERFPD and Vail Fire & Emergency Services responded, and were assisted by the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, Eagle County Paramedic Services, Eagle River Water & Sanitation District and Vail Public Safety Communications Center.

Engine 7, Engine 5, Engine 11 and Battalion 12 were dispatched, along with Tower 3 from Vail Fire & Emergency Services. Engine 7 investigated and reported seeing light smoke and condensation on the inside of the windows of the end unit. Engine 12 was requested to also respond and stage on U.S. Highway 6.

The fire was successfully contained to the unit of origin, although the adjacent unit did suffer some smoke and water damage. .

ERFPD recommends you follow these safety tips when decorating your home for the holidays:

The fireplace is often the focal point in a living room and therefore an ideal place to spruce up for the holidays. However, it’s important to observe safety precautions in doing so because some décor can be fire hazards. Christmas garlands, for example, make the hearth lovelier, but these can easily catch fire with their thin needles. Place your garlands on the mantel shelf, and fasten them to the surface using non-flammable materials. Make sure that the foliage doesn’t dangle to avoid it catching fire.

Other ornaments such as Christmas balls, angels, or stockings should be kept away from the fire box.

Be sure to choose decorations made with fire-retardant materials.

Gas fireplace safety is every bit as important as wood fireplace safety, so think twice before hanging or placing anything flammable near your fireplace, no matter what fuel it burns.

ERFPD encourages both residents and businesses to take advantage of its Community Connect program and set aside five minutes to create a profile for your property, including your contact information so that ERFPD may contact you in the event of an emergency at your address. Residents and businesses within ERFPD’s response area can go directly to the ERFPD to sign up at https://bit.ly/ERFPDConnect.