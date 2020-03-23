After panicked crowds swarm Denver liquor stores and dispensaries, mayor reverses order to close both
It only took three hours for the city of Denver to change course on listing liquor stores and recreational dispensaries as “non-essential”
Denver Mayor Michael Hancock changed course drastically Monday evening after announcing earlier in the day that liquor stores and recreational marijuana dispensaries would close across the city in an attempt to slow the spread of coronavirus.
His office made a new announcement around 5 p.m. via Twitter, saying that liquor and marijuana stores “with extreme physical distancing in place” will be exempt from the mandated citywide closure of non-essential businesses starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday and continuing through April 10. The definition of extreme is six feet, or the normal amount of social distancing that’s now recommended, the city clarified.
Hancock’s shift came just hours after he had deemed liquor stores and recreational marijuana dispensaries non-essential businesses, as opposed to groceries, gas stations and healthcare operations.
We do not have them listed as essential,” Hancock had said of liquor stores. “As much as I might think it’s essential for me, it’s not essential for everyone.” He suggested Denver residents buy their alcohol Monday night while they still could.
And Denverites did just that, swarming their neighborhood liquor stores Monday afternoon in response — and violating social distancing requirements while they were at it — with some stores reporting lines forming a block long just 15 minutes after the mayor’s press conference.
Read the full story here: https://www.denverpost.com/2020/03/23/liquor-stores-dispensaries-closing-denver-shelter-in-place/
