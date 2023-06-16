After weeks of rain, sunny days are headed for Colorado’s High Country

Sun rays break through the clouds hanging over the Tenmile Range on Saturday, June 10, 2023.

Summit County residents are likely to get a reprieve from weeks of rain with dryer weather set to move in this weekend and into next week.

Sunday could see a high of 69 degrees, while highs could reach the low 70s through Thursday, June 22, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Jim Kalina, who cited data from a weather station in Dillon.

In May, the Dillon station reported an average temperature of just over 44 degrees, and precipitation was nearly double the average . According to the station’s data, May had 2.62 inches of rainfall, nearly double the recorded average of 1.34 inches.

It’s been a similar case across the Front Range, with Denver having its third-rainiest May on record, according to the National Weather Service. The rain is likely to return.

“Before we get the monsoon season, there’s a break,” Kalina said. “Sometimes, the first or second week of July, we start getting monsoon moisture.”

The break is caused by an upper-level high pressure system that essentially blocks storms by keeping the air below warmer, Kalina said.

While most towns in the county have experienced above-average rainfall, the county itself has been split nearly in the middle when it comes to elevated precipitation levels.

Data from the High Plains Regional Climate Center shows the southern, western and central areas of the county received anywhere from 1 to 1.5 inches more rainfall than normal between April 16 and June 14. The northern and western areas received an average amount.

The data is similar for the rest of the western part of the state, with some areas reporting below-average rainfall. According to National Weather Service data , some Western Slope areas saw rainfall totals ranging between 1 and 4 inches less than normal for May.

“We have an upslope pattern, and that moisture didn’t make it to the Western Slope,” Kalina said.

Still, the heavy precipitation in most of the state has helped alleviate drought concerns, as it did for Summit County last year , albeit temporarily. While consistent rainfall could alleviate wildfire concerns for the summer, increased early summer brush and grass growth can sometimes help fuel fires in later months.

“If we get some dry weather later on say into the fall with some windy conditions … that definitely is a concern,” Kalina said. “There’s so much extra fuel that could make things worse. It’s something to watch.”

