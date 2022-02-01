Agricultural drought resiliency funding opportunity

Looking to replace your headgates, flumes or pipes? The Eagle County Conservation District (ECCD) has been selected to distribute stimulus funding from the Colorado Department of Agriculture’s (CDA) Drought Resiliency Program to help Colorado anticipate, prepare for, mitigate and adapt to drought or climate related issues.

As Eagle County prepares for a future with a hot and dry climate, water conservation is critical for agricultural producers. In 2016 the ECCD completed an Irrigation Asset Inventory, offering free ditch assessments to identify priority ditch maintenance and future funding opportunities to address areas of concern in the community. The projects top concerns ranged from headgate and/or diversion structures, to flume and pipe repairs and installations. Now, the Eagle County Conservation District is providing funding to address these issues.

The Eagle County Conservation District is awarding up to $10,000 per participant for upgrades on agricultural irrigation infrastructure with no match necessary. If you are a water rights holders within the Eagle County boundary and looking to repair your headgates, flumes and/or pipes, please reach out to your District Manager at Eaglecountycd@gmail.com or visit EagleCountyCD.com/projects for an application.