Ahoy! Frisco regatta returns Saturday

Boats sail along the Dillon Reservoir in 2016. After a two-year hiatus, the New Belgium Timberline Cruiser Regatta will return Saturday, July 23.

Mark Fox/Summit Daily

The Frisco Bay Marina and the Dillon Yacht Club will host the 13th annual New Belgium Timberline Cruiser Regatta on Saturday, July 23.

After a two-year hiatus, the race will make its return, Frisco spokesperson Veronika Hewitt said. Anyone with a sailboat may join and proceeds from the event will benefit the Dillon Junior Sailors, the town of Frisco announced in a news release. The race will also reward costumes and creativity. All Cruiser Regatta participants will receive a T-shirt, racers’ buffet dinner and New Belgium beer at the after-party.

Registration is only available on the morning of the event from 9-11 a.m. at the Frisco Bay Marina. The cost to register is $45 per boat for four crew members and $10 for each additional person.

“This event is less about sailing and more about how much fun you can have on the water,” said Frisco Bay Marina General Manager Logan Snyder. “We want to see your best costumes and your biggest smiles as you navigate past islands with singing mermaids and floaty sharks.”

The captain’s meeting will occur at 11 a.m. Organizers will provide course maps at the meeting, and anyone who wishes to participate but does not have a crew may attend the meeting to join another if space is available.

The race will kick off at noon at the Frisco Bay Marina.

At 3 p.m., participants can enjoy a post-race meal, or “rum line,” with New Belgium beverages for participants 21 and over.

Live music and the awards ceremony will begin at 4 p.m. and run until 6 p.m. Awards will be presented for the top finishers and the best-costumed crew and boat.

For more information about the Frisco Bay Marina, please visit FriscoMarina.com , or call 970-668-4334.