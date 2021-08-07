Air quality alerts issued for region due to smokey skies

Smoke from western wildfires obscures the skyline Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Denver.

David Zalubowski/AP

Air quality health advisories have been issued throughout the state, including Eagle County, due to the smoke filtering into the region from wildfires burning across the western United States.

Fires in northern California, Oregon and other northwestern states are causing the air to be hazy, with smoke settling across much of Colorado Friday and again Saturday. There are no new fires burning in Colorado or Utah, according to the multi-agency inciweb.nwcg.gov website.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued several smoke advisories around the state, including in Eagle, Pitkin and Garfield counties. The advisories are in effect until 9 a.m. Sunday.

The AirNow.gov smoke monitor listed Eagle County’s air quality on Saturday as dipping into the red, “unhealthy” quadrant of its air quality dial.

The readings are based on the Environmental Protection Agency’s Air Quality Index (AQI) health advisory levels for criteria pollutants, which have set thresholds under the Clean Air Act.

There are periods of time where PM 2.5 concentrations are reaching levels that are unhealthy for sensitive groups. That means active children and adults, and people with lung disease such as asthma, should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors. If visibility becomes less than 5 miles, such activity should be avoided, the release states.