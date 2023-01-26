Airport invites participation in new master plan

Eagle County Regional Airport officials will kick off a required master planning process with a Feb. 6 virtual public meeting.

Eagle County Regional Airport/Daily archive photo

The Eagle County Regional Airport is kicking off its 20-Year Master Plan process by inviting the public to attend a virtual community meeting to learn more about the plan and how they can participate. The meeting will be held Monday, Feb. 6, at 6 p.m.



As the aviation industry rebounds from the impacts of the pandemic, the airport has experienced a growth in passenger enplanements that exceed those in 2021 with concession and rental car revenue up over 35% from 2019. Long-term planning for airport activities and operations is necessary to understand and plan for future growth. The planning process evaluates existing conditions balanced with forecasted aviation activity demand to identify and plan for future capital improvements.



“The master plan provides the basis for a thoughtful and strategic approach to meeting the future needs of our community and the traveling public,” Eagle County Director of Aviation David Reid said. “This effort will shape the future of our airport and ensure that (it) remains a valued community asset.”



The Federal Aviation Administration requires airports to develop a 20-Year Master Plan to ensure appropriate and orderly planning of future facilities and infrastructure at airports. The Airport Master Plan is designed to project future levels of aviation activity at the airport and any associated capital programs required over the next 20 years. Recommended improvements must comply with all federal and state regulations as well as airport design standards. The plan will serve as a guide to address infrastructure needs with the goal of ensuring that the airport continues to operate in a safe, efficient, and effective manner, while reflecting community values.



Community members are encouraged to participate in the virtual community meeting and may also submit comments via the project website. For more information about the Master Plan meeting and process, go to http://www.egemasterplan.com where you will find meeting links, draft documents, and other information about the plan and future meetings.