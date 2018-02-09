Airport terminal to remain open during $34 million renovation, facelift

Eagle County Regional Airport Expansion

How much

• $34 million

What that buys

• 91,000 square feet: Size of the terminal currently.

• 141,000 square feet: Size of the terminal after the expansion.

The 50,000 square feet of additional space includes departure lounge and concessions space that will accommodate people in restaurants and bars, where passengers can relax and also keep an eye on their gate; six new gates, four upstairs and two downstairs; expanded passenger hold rooms and reconfigured security.

Who’s paying

• The airlines are picking up the tab through the fees they pay to operate at the airport. The airlines pay their rent based on airport operating costs, and part of those operating costs covers the existing debt.

• Millions of dollars in previous debt was scheduled to be paid off this year. That would have cut debt payments from $2.2 million to $1.3 million per year. In turn, that would have cut the airlines’ payments to the airport almost in half.

• The airlines agreed to keep their current payment levels, as part of the plan to pay for airport terminal expansion and improvements. That money will pay off the new bonds.

• Those bonds will be sold this month: $29.5 million at around 4 percent interest. The airport’s credit rating is baa-2 through Moody’s.

• Jet bridges for the four new upstairs gates will be purchased separately. The airport authority has stashed enough money in its savings account that it can pay cash for four jet bridges, around $700,000 each.

• The airlines will pay a fee for every person who walks through those jet bridges. Those fees will generate about $350,000 a year.

Airport Fact vs. Fiction

County tax dollars are being spent on this project.

False: No Eagle County tax dollars are used to fund airport operations. The airport operates completely on its own revenue sources, derived from airline fees, concessionaire revenue, Federal Aviation Administration grants, lease payments, etc.

The county could spend this money on other community needs

False: The FAA and other federal regulations require that every cent of money generated from fees and grants at the airport must be spent on the airport for aviation purposes.

If the county stopped making expensive improvements, flights would be more affordable.

False: The fees the county charges airlines to operate in the Eagle County airport account for about 3 percent to 5 percent of the airlines’ total operating costs at the airport. There are no guarantees the airlines would lower ticket prices by a corresponding amount if fees were reduced.

The county is building for future growth and this project is not necessary project right now.

Debatable: The county says the improvements will position the airport to accommodate future growth but also address immediate foot traffic flow issues in the terminal.

This project should be deferred until the economy improves

Doubtful: The county is paying off prior debt and wants to maintain current airline payment levels. Airline rates and charges are based on the airport’s debt service and operating fees. Lower debt also means lower fees from the airlines.

Source: Eagle County Airport Terminal Corp.