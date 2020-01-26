Alex Ferreira wins X Games ski superpipe for second straight year

Aspen, CO - January 26, 2020 - Buttermilk Mountain: Alex Ferreira competing in Great Clips Men's Ski SuperPipe during X Games Aspen 2020 (Photo by Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images)

X Games Aspen 2020 – January 26, 2020

Alex Ferreira successfully defended his crown at X Games on Sunday with an impressive display of amplitude in the halfpipe at Buttermilk Mountain.

Ferreira is a Ski & Snowboard Club Vail alum who is from Aspen and is a repeat podium finisher at X Games. In addition to showing the highest average amplitude, Ferreira also performed the impressive double-cork 1440 spin to impress the judges enough to award him the top position.

The run was Ferreira’s final run on the evening, and – being the winner from last year – Ferreira was also the last competitor to drop into the halfpipe, adding to the drama. In accepting his medal, Ferreira shouted out boot fitter and ski tuner Dano Bruno of Gorsuch in Vail.

–This story will be updated