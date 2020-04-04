All Coloradans asked to wear cloth-based masks when they leave home; deaths hit 112

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis speaks to reporters while wearing a mask in Centennial on Friday, April 3, 2020. (Jesse Paul, The Colorado Sun)



Gov. Jared Polis on Friday asked all Coloradans to begin wearing masks when they leave home to prevent further spread of the new coronavirus as the number of people killed by the disease in the state hit at least 112.

Polis said at a news conference at the state’s Emergency Operations Center that people should wash their masks after every trip out of their homes either in a washing machine or with hot water in their sinks. He said people should use cloth-based, non-medical masks.

“If you’ve been around grocery stores, you’ve noticed that more and more people are wearing cloth masks,” Polis said. “We want everybody in Colorado to do that.”

He encouraged people to make them out of items in their homes, including old T-shirts and scarves.

“At this point, a cloth face mask or scarf should be part of everybody’s personal hygiene practice,” he said. “This is really going to be, for the foreseeable future, an important part of our culture in Colorado. A culture that saves lives and also helps us all return to work sooner rather than later.”

