All public, private land in Eagle County now under Stage 2 fire restrictions
June 29, 2018
This story will be updated.
EAGLE COUNTY — Local and federal fire officials have imposed Stage 2 fire restrictions on all private and public lands in Eagle County. Those restrictions have prompted the cancellation of all community fireworks shows in the county
The restrictions on federal land — including all of the White River National Forest's roughly 2 million acres — took effect at 8 a.m. Friday, June 29. Restrictions on private land will follow at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, June 30.
Private and public lands in the county had been under Stage 1 restrictions for the past few weeks.
Under the new restrictions, all open fires are banned, including campfires in established campgrounds.
Under Stage 2 restrictions, the only burning allowed is with propane camp stoves and fire pits. Old-style stoves that use pressurized gas are also allowed.
In essence, unless it has an on/off switch, you can't use it.
The rules
According to a Friday, June 29, news release from White River National Forest headquarters in Glenwood Springs, here’s what’s banned under Stage 2 fire restrictions:
• Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire or campfire, charcoal grill, coal, wood-burning stove or sheepherders stove, including in developed camp and picnic grounds. Devices with shut-off valves using pressurized liquid or gas are exempted;
• Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle, trailer or building;
• Using an explosive including but not limited to fuses or blasting caps, fireworks, rockets, exploding targets and tracers or incendiary ammunition;
• Operating a chainsaw without an approved spark arrestor and without a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher and a round-point shovel with an overall length of at least 35 inches that is readily available for use;
• Welding or operating an acetylene or other torch with open flame, except with a current permit, contract or letter of authorization;
• Use of motor vehicles off National Forest system roads, except when parking in an area devoid of vegetation within 10 feet of the roadway and except for parking overnight in developed campgrounds and at trailheads.