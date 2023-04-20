All the Good Stuff opens shop in Edwards

All the Good Stuff started as a farmer's market delivery service in 2018. The new store is located above Fiesta's Mexican Restaurant in Edwards.

All the Good Stuff/Courtesy photo

It all started with a vision. Samantha Miller realized that the products she was selling at the Minturn Market on Saturdays throughout the summer needed to be more readily available on other days of the week. That’s what spurred her decision to open a permanent location in Edwards. All the Good Stuff can now be found off of Edwards Access Road, above and behind Fiesta’s Mexican Restaurant.

“I realized there are many people in our community who want to eat fresh and support local and know where their food is coming from but can’t make it to the farmer’s markets because there’s so much to do here in the summer. I saw a demand and decided to create a solution for a problem that so many people here were having,” Miller said.

Miller started working at the Minturn Market selling honey in 2018. She was also working at a golf resort and all of her coworkers who couldn’t make it to the farmer’s markets would ask her to pick up peaches, cherries and other items in season.

“That led us to start a farmer’s market delivery service and over the years we’ve partnered with so many different local vendors that I just felt it was time to create a centralized hub where people could come in and shop for all of their local goods.

Samantha Miller, right and her fiancé, Nick Signorelli at the new brick and mortar location for All the Good Stuff in Edwards.

All the Good Stuff/Courtesy photo

In the summer, All the Good Stuff will feature farm fresh produce from Austin Farms in Paonia, Colorado. They also have eggs, microgreens and goods from other local farms. But in addition to produce, get ready to stay a while and shop around and look at all of the Colorado-sourced items. Miller gave me a tour and she has everything you need for a great meal and then some.

Trail mix, pretzels, caramel corn, jams and granola – even a granola bar that has compostable packaging can be found at All the Good Stuff.

Honey can be found as well.

“We carry local honey from Edwards, Minturn and Vail and what’s really interesting about the honey we carry is they actually go around the area and collect pollen and then infuse the honey with the pollen so if you have seasonal allergies this is great for building your immune system to those local pollens floating around in the air,” Miller said.

All the Good Stuff sells many kinds of local honey at their new location in Edwards.

Tricia Swenson/Vail Daily

There is a freezer full of ethically raised, locally sourced meats like chicken, beef and pork. They also have pies and quiche from Mile High Pie Company. “Those are selling like hot cakes!” Miller said.

If you need spices and seasoning to flavor the meat, Miller has a favorite brand.

“I love the spices from Roaring Fork Spice Company, which is a husband-wife team out of Glenwood Springs. These blends are honestly the only thing I cook with. I love the salt and vinegar blend, it’s great to use if you air fry some potatoes. I’ll also put it on green beans and asparagus. It’s also great on kale chips or sauteed kale. There are just so many ways to use it,” Miller said.

To marinade or top the meats, Miller has delicious products for that, too; from ketchup made without sugar and buffalo sauce for chicken to locally made Sendy Sauce and Green Belly Hot Sauce. And you have to sample Cooper’s Small Batch Leche made out of coconut, lime and chili pepper.

“It’s my new go-to on fish tacos, shrimp tacos or cole slaw. It’s a creamy kind of coconut hot sauce,” Miller said.

There are also many gift items as well, from candles, jewelry and handcrafted mugs and kids clothing, all sourced in Colorado. Miller also carries local artists like Art by Agostina and TJ Art Studio.

All the Good Stuff features art as well as produce, meat, eggs and sauces. Pictured here are tea towels from local artist Art by Agostina.

Tricia Swenson/Vail Daily

Opening a new business can be overwhelming, but Miller is excited to bring these products she cares about so much to the public.

“It definitely was a risk to open a store, but I just knew in my heart that it was time. I wanted to see this business grow the way that I want it to grow so I can support more local vendors. This was the next step. I’m so glad how everything has come together,” Miller said.

All the Good Stuff is just ramping up, so check its social media accounts for a current schedule. You will still find their booth at the Minturn Market on Saturdays this summer as well.