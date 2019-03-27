Alleged hazing on Eagle Valley baseball trip sparks police investigation

Delta police are launching an investigation into an alleged hazing incident involving the Eagle Valley High School baseball team during a March 15-16 tournament in Delta. Neither the Delta police nor the school district are releasing information until detectives complete their investigation. This photo is from an Eagle Valley game against Moffat County in Craig.

Special to the Daily

Delta police are investigating an alleged hazing incident involving members of the boys’ baseball team at Eagle Valley High School.

The Eagle Valley team traveled to Delta for a weekend tournament March 15-16. At some point during the weekend, an underclassman was allegedly “hazed” in a way that brought the incident to the attention of the Delta Police Department.

The hazing incident was reported March 22, according to a statement from Eagle County S chools .

Delta Police Detective Clint Swope is not releasing any further information until his investigation is complete, says an email from Delta police.

Eagle County school district officials say they expect the investigation to take until at least next week, when students and staff return from spring break.

“When the investigation is complete we will release what information we can,” Dan Dougherty, the school district’s chief communications officer said in an email.

“We recognize that rumors are spreading so we want to share as much as possible as soon as possible, to calm the imaginations of the community and reassure parents of the safe and respectful environments of our schools,” Dougherty said.

“Appropriate disciplinary actions will be taken as/if merited,” Dougherty wrote.