Alpenrose offers a bit of Europe in Vail Village

At Alpenrose, the Oktoberfest Hax'n includes a crispy pork shank with fresh baked German pretzel, mustard and Obazda cheese.

Rockies and Roses Schnitzel includes a pounded and fried pork cutlet with spätzle, lingonberries and cream sauce.

There are many different ways to après in Vail Village but if you’re looking for a prime people-watching deck with tasty German, Swiss and Austrian food, look no farther than Alpenrose. For more than 40 years, Alpenrose has been charming guests with its Bavarian-inspired architecture and décor, bringing the flavor and feel of a European getaway to Meadow Drive in the Vail Village.

If it’s a bluebird day, there’s no better spot than the expansive deck: It’s now covered so that it’s enjoyable even on those “winter wonderland” days of falling snow. Looking for a cozier setup? Opt for a comfortable corner inside or make reservations for a gondola – there’s not a bad seat in the house. And though the décor (think “chic family cabin” with bright, white walls and reclaimed wood from a farmhouse in Switzerland) is worth an “ooh” and “ahh,” the menu will transport you to the Alps — no passport required.

The menu at Alpenrose features something for almost any situation. On days when the fastest way to warm up is from the inside, try one of Alpenrose’s soups: Choose from classic tomato, erbsensuppe (vegetarian pea stew) or opt for bergsteigersuppe, or “mountain climber soup” – a hearty beef stew studded with spätzle and topped with cheese.

If you’re sharing, try the new rösti bällchen (an appetizer portion of the all-time favorite rösti stuffed with cheese); the Herzhaftes Käsefondue (a hearty cheese fondue for two) or carpaccio with tomato-garlic salsa and arugula. For more hearty appetites, the classic Schnitzel “Rockies and Roses” — a Bavarian pork schnitzel with spätzle, cream sauce and lingonberries — is always a crowd-pleaser. But Alpenrose is more than traditional fare — there are plenty of options for vegetarians, vegans and those who are gluten-free. Try the Gemüse curry or the quinoa rösti.

Alpenrose’s cocktails are both beautiful and delicious.

Whether you’re soaking up the sun during lunch or staring at the stars before dinner, a beverage might not go amiss. Schnaps are traditional and the zirbenschnaps (a traditional stone pine liquor) is an all-time favorite. Or try a new option: Alpenroses’s minibeer. Made with Licor 43 (a Spanish liqueur) and heavy cream, this drink is perfect for dessert or, actually, whenever.

“Mix it up in your mouth and then it tastes like melted vanilla ice cream,” explained Alyssa Thoma. “It looks like a mini beer as well.”

Though it’s easy to satiate your appetite early, be sure to save room for dessert. Take a lap to the display case to discover Alpenrose’s homemade treats; the Dampfnudel is another culinary classic that will conjure up the love from an Austrian Oma in every bite. From pretzels and Weisswurst to veal goulash and gnocchi, a meal at Alpenrose gives guests the feeling of traveling across the world without the wait at customs.