Alpine Area Agency on Aging solicits RFPs for senior services

EAGLE COUNTY — The Northwest Colorado Council of Governments-Alpine Area Agency on Aging has released its Request for Proposals for the provision of the following services in the Region 12 area, which includes Eagle, Grand, Jackson, Pitkin and Summit counties:

• Case management

• Chore voucher program

• Congregate meals

• Evidenced-based disease prevention and health promotion

• Home delivered meals

Recommended Stories For You

• Information and assistance/referral

• Public information

• Legal assistance

• Registered dietitian (nutrition consultation, nutrition education, nutrition counseling)

• Transportation

• Transportation (assisted)

• Transportation voucher program

The RFP and all of its forms, service requirements and other necessary information is available for completion at nwccog.oaa-sys.com/rfp.

Proposals are due to the Alpine Area Agency on Aging by 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 6. This RFP is a solicitation and not an offer to contract.

An open proposers' conference webinar on the RFP proposal and RFP website will be held Wednesday, Jan. 10. The webinar link and dial-in information is available at the above URL. One member of the agency submitting an RFP must attend either the live training or attest to viewing the recording of the event.

Questions regarding the RFP after the proposers' conference in February must be submitted by email to aaa12@nwccog.org. Technical questions regarding use of the RFP website, should be made to Erin Fisher at 970-468-0295, ext.107

Contracts are to be awarded for the period of July 1, 2018 through June 30, 2019. When the Alpine Area Agency on Aging is reasonably assured of continuous funding and provider contractual compliance, it may enter into an option letter for the subsequent year for a total of two fiscal years.

The Alpine Area Agency on Aging provides and connects the community with supports and services that promote aging with independence and dignity for individuals 60 and older, their caregivers, and grandparents raising grandchildren in their community of choice. By providing programs directly and through contracted providers, the Alpine Area Agency on Aging serves Region 12, encompassing the five counties of Eagle, Grand, Jackson, Pitkin and Summit.