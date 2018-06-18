Alpine Arms hosting ATF party. 10th anniversary celebration a benefit for Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation

Information: Alpine Arms has been in business for 10 years, and owner Matt Solomon is celebrating. Go to http://www.alpinearms.com , or call 970-328-1776. All proceeds go to the Eagle County Chapter of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.

EAGLE — Alpine Arms owner Matt Solomon is a thankful guy, and after a decade in business he's saying thank you some more.

Solomon is hosting an ATF party July 8. It's a private affair and you have buy tickets by Wednesday, June 20.

"Customers are the only reason the store has been successful," Solomon said.

His customers are an eclectic lot. Some are looking for concealed carry permits, then something to conceal. Several families bring in children for their first hunting rifle.

"Enjoyment comes in all flavors, and so do our customers," Solomon said. "It runs the gambit."

A few years ago Colorado lawmakers legalized switchblades. Silencers, or suppressors, have been legal for years. Solomon carries those and all kinds of other stuff.

"We're not in a big market and we can't keep millions of dollars of inventory on the shelves," Solomon said. "We'll figure out what you want and what you need to know to get it."

Buy a ticket and everything else is free, T-shirts, food, drinks and the band. Appropriately, the band is Ray Merry's Flintlock and the Black Powder Boys.

Manufacturers and representatives have donated a bunch of stuff, also known as swag, including a Swarovski scope, Smith & Wesson M&P-15, benchmade Altitude knives, Bitty Bower silencers and more.

Everyone will leave with something good, Solomon said.

Alpine Arms started on Second Street in Eagle. He added an online shop and the store to a spot on Chambers, and has been there ever since.

Staff Writer Randy Wyrick can be reached at 970-748-2935 and rwyrick@vaildaily.com.