Alpine Arts Center and Town of Vail Partner to offer community art programming this summer

The Silk Marbling Booth will be held Tuesday July 18 from 3:30-8 p.m.

The Town of Vail is partnering with Alpine Arts Center and others to offer a series of visual art programs for guests and residents this summer.

This partnership enriches the visual arts experiences for participants by providing hands-on instruction in a variety of mediums. The classes are open to all ages unless otherwise noted; children must be accompanied by a participating adult. The cost of classes located within the Town of Vail will be at a discounted rate of $25 per person.

The next event is this Tuesday from 3:30-5 p.m., taking place at The Amp before the Hot Summer Nights Concert. The art technique of foil tooling being taught is inspired by artist Squire Broel, who will be in attendance to assist participants and give insight into his process as a sculptor. Squire is an artist in residence in Vail this summer and his sculptures can be seen throughout town.

Squire and Alpine Arts Center will also be collaborating on a community sculpture project during the concert and they invite everyone to stop by and make a component of the sculpture. To create something for the collaborative sculpture is free of charge, and participants can also do their own project during this time for a small fee.

Other upcoming events in the series include Silk Marbling on Tuesday, July 18, and Graffiti/Spray Painting on Tuesday, Aug. 22; fall events to follow. Samples of each project can be found on Alpine Arts Center’s online event calendar.

“These classes are fun for everyone, and you don’t need any previous experience to have a great time and develop a new art skill,” said Lauren Merrill of Alpine Arts Center.

Alpine Arts Center is located in Riverwalk in Edwards, and has been instructing art classes and events for the Vail Valley for 13 years. They offer a variety of visual art classes, drop-in activities, paint pottery, ceramics, parties, private lessons, corporate team-building events and more.

For details on their schedule and registration for any upcoming events, visit AlpineArtsCenter.org or call 970-926-2732.