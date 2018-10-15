Alpine Bank appoints Susana Salamun to position of Latino Services Officer

GLENWOOD SPRINGS — Alpine Bank has appointed Susana Salamun to the position of Latino Services Officer. She will lead the bank's ongoing commitment to provide service to Latino and Hispanic customers in the 28 Colorado communities served by Alpine Bank.

"We are glad to welcome Susana Salamun in her new position covering Alpine Bank's desire to effectively serve the Latino/Hispanic community customers in all of our service areas," said Alpine Bank founder and Chairman Bob Young. "Susana brings many years of experience working with Alpine Bank and is an excellent fit for her new role."

Salamun, who joined the bank in 2013, has worked in information technology and in the compliance department for Alpine prior to assuming her new role.

Alpine Bank has made it a priority to serve the growing Latino/Hispanic communities in Colorado. One bank program initiated by Young has awarded more than 200 Latino/Hispanic scholarships to attend Colorado Mountain College since 1996.

The Americas Card, an exclusive Alpine Bank loyalty debit card, has provided customers the opportunity to support the Latino/Hispanic communities since 2007. Under the program, Alpine donates 10 cents for each debit card transaction to local community organizations. In 2017, the bank donated $66,260 to Latino and Hispanic organizations across Colorado on behalf of customers using the Americas Card. Since the card's creation in 2007, Alpine has donated more than $400,000.

For more information, go to http://www.alpinebank.com.