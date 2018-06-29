Alpine Bank awards 13 grads Alpine Bank Latino/Hispanic Scholarship

EAGLE COUNTY — For 22 years, Alpine Bank Chairman Bob Young has hosted a springtime luncheon to honor the newest class of Latino/Hispanic Scholarship winners.

There, in front of family members, school counselors and bank and college staff, each qualified student is presented with a two-year scholarship to CMC, thanks to Alpine Bank.

In 2018, Alpine Bank awarded these scholarships to 13 graduating seniors from throughout CMC's district.

Becoming an auto mechanic is just one job title Jessica Rios has on her short list. She's a recent Red Canyon High School graduate.

"Helping people has always been a passion of mine," she wrote in her scholarship application.

"It has always been a dream of mine to become a mechanic. Usually, girls are not mechanics. I would like to change the sexist views the world has of it."

Summit High School graduate Aneth Carmona, of Frisco, has known what she's wanted to be since she was in middle school.

"Becoming an accountant has been my dream since seventh grade, and six years later, I still want that career," she wrote in her application. "Accounting fits my personality. I love numbers, organization and responsibility."

Young started the scholarship in 1996 after attending a number of local high school graduations and noticing how few Latino and Hispanic students planned to attend college.

The scholarship program has a twofold purpose: to promote diversity within Colorado Mountain College's student body and to give qualified Latino and Hispanic high school graduates a pathway to a college education.

To be considered for an Alpine Bank scholarship, students must be of Latino/Hispanic descent, classify as in-district CMC students, have at least a 2.5 GPA and demonstrate financial need. Each scholarship equals $2,200 per year.