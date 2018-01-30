Alpine Bank debit card program spurs bank’s regional donations of $1.1 million

GLENWOOD SPRINGS — Alpine Bank recently reported that in 2017, it donated $1,140,350 to nonprofits and other community organizations through its Loyalty Debit Card program.

Alpine donates 10 cents for every personal debit card transaction, with the contribution directed to support the part of their local community that each customer selects. Customers can choose from Community, Education, Environment, Arts, Americas, Colorado Mountain College and Children's Hospital Colorado.

"We want to thank our customers for supporting their communities," Alpine Bank founder and Chairman Bob Young said. "For the first time, Alpine Bank was able to donate more than $1 million in one year from our Loyalty Debit Card thanks to its growing popularity with customers."

Including the debit card donations, Alpine contributed a total of $3.7 million in 2017 to charitable organizations from its 38 branches serving 28 Colorado communities. For more information, go to http://www.alpinebank.com.