Alpine Bank executive earns credentials as certified financial planner

GLENWOOD SPRINGS — Dan McCaslin, a vice president in the Wealth Management Division at Alpine Bank, recently earned a globally recognized credential: he's now a certified financial planner or CFP. Dan is one of only 80,000 individuals worldwide who have met the ethical requirements, base of experience, course of study and test, as demanded by the CFP Board.

"I've been with Alpine Bank for a decade now," McCaslin said. "And with our business philosophy, I've always worked to make sure that clients and the community benefit from our guidance. The process itself is gratifying."

It takes 1,000 hours of study to complete the coursework and then pass the seven-hour exam. McCaslin's curriculum covered the financial planning process, risk management, investments, tax planning and management, retirement and employee benefits, and estate planning. CFP professionals also agree to meet continuing education requirements.

McCaslin joined Alpine Bank in 2007 and has worked in commercial lending and retail bank management prior to joining the Wealth Management team. He serves clients in the Vail Valley and Roaring Fork Valley from his office in Glenwood Springs. He has a bachelor's degree in business administration from Colorado Mesa University.

