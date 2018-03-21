Alpine Bank, in its 45th year, encourages community support through volunteering

GLENWOOD SPRINGS — To celebrate National Volunteer Week, April 15-21, Alpine Bank is encouraging all of its employees to volunteer in the 28 Colorado communities the bank serves. To spur support for community organizations, Alpine Bank is offering a chance for Colorado nonprofits to win $4,500.

"At Alpine Bank, giving back to our community is paramount, and it takes many forms," said Alpine Bank Chief Administration Officer Tom Kenning. "When we volunteer and encourage others to volunteer, together we are building stronger communities."

Alpine Bank pays staff to volunteer during National Volunteer Week and throughout the year. In 2017, bank employees volunteered more than 14,000 hours to help address diverse community needs. To focus attention on the importance of giving back, this year Alpine Bank is encouraging all staff to volunteer at least one hour during National Volunteer Week.

Trailblaze for change

Alpine Bank is also giving a chance to Colorado nonprofits to win $4,500 through a Trailblaze Change Facebook Challenge. Anyone can nominate a nonprofit organization to be eligible to win. Volunteers are encouraged to share the names of their favorite nonprofits and why they like to volunteer. Go to Alpine Bank's Facebook page for details and to enter.

The $4,500 funding amount was inspired by Alpine Bank's 45th anniversary this year. Last year alone, the bank donated more than $3.7 million to community nonprofits in Colorado.

Chartered in 1973, Alpine Bank is an employee-owned organization with assets exceeding $3.5 billion. With headquarters in Glenwood Springs and 38 banking offices across Colorado, Alpine Bank employs nearly 680 people and serves more than 130,000 customers with retail, business, wealth management, mortgage and electronic banking services. For more information, go to http://www.alpinebank.com.