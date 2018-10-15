Alpine Bank, Red Cross raise funds for disaster relief in Colorado, Wyoming

EAGLE COUNTY — The American Red Cross of Colorado and Wyoming has partnered with Alpine Bank in their efforts to provide financial support for Red Cross Disaster Relief that has allowed the Red Cross to respond to a wide variety of disasters in Colorado and Wyoming.

In July, more than a dozen fires burned all over the state of Colorado, including the Lake Christine Fire, in Basalt, the 416 Fire in Durango, and many others. During that time, dozens of people stayed in Red Cross shelters to escape the threat of wildfire. Over the course of a few days, hundreds of warm meals and snacks were distributed and communities came together to support those impacted by wildfire.

To continue the support for Colorado communities, Alpine Bank pledged a matching gift up to $250,000 to support Red Cross Disaster Relief. The campaign ended Aug. 31.

When the matching donation effort was complete, it resulted in $304,000 being donated, which included a generous donation of $95,000 from CoBank as part of the campaign. That final number activated the matching goal of $250,000 to bring $554,000 to disaster relief.

"The generosity of Alpine Bank to support communities across Colorado, including those impacted by wildfires has inspired our Colorado community to come together to alleviate human suffering in the face of emergencies." said Gino Greco, Regional CEO. "I couldn't be more proud and I am especially grateful for the leadership of Alpine Bank and the outpouring of support across Colorado."

"Alpine Bank has always tried to be responsive to the needs of our communities." said Alpine Bank founder and Chairman Bob Young. "All of this great work is possible thanks to donors like you. Alpine Bank is so proud to stand with you and, together, help others when they need us most. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for giving so generously."

For more information, go to http://www.alpinebank.com.