Alpine Kind opens second Vail Valley location in Minturn that will serve as new headquarters

Sally January, owner of Alpine Kind, shows off her new location in Minturn. Alpine Kind has had a location for the past five years in Beaver Creek and will keep both places open.

Alpine Kind/Courtesy photo

Main Street in Minturn is home to a new retail store, Alpine Kind, which has its original Vail Valley location in Beaver Creek. The second store opened earlier this month and will serve as Alpine Kind’s headquarters and a place to store inventory along with showcasing a variety of wares for purchase. Expect to find the same type of items you’ve grown to love at the Beaver Creek store at this upvalley space.

“We are not closing our store in Beaver Creek, this is a second location and it’s a little smaller than that store and very much focused on mountain-inspired apparel and gifts,” said owner Sally January. “We have lots of functional outdoor gear to use for camping or hiking or whatever it might be, but also, people who come through Minturn can find a Minturn-specific gift. We are still sticking close to our buying values of working with different local artisans who are making really great things, but specific to what we do here, it’s more mountain inspired and reminds them of their trip to Minturn.”

January and her partner, Doug, own the building down the street from the new retail location and operate Sunrise Minturn.

“The owners of the building came to us off the market and asked if wanted to buy it and they knew that we were Minturn residents and we wanted to stay here and we already own Sunrise, so we were able to purchase the building which includes this space and two retail spaces next door,” January said. The other two retail locations house a bike shop and dog grooming services.

Once the building became vacant, January went to work to get it remodeled and open in about a month’s time.

Support Local Journalism Donate



“We put a lot of love into the building, we had to re-roof it, we’re doing all new paint on the exterior, interior, new lighting, we refinished the floors, added new texture, new bathrooms and we did all this in about 30 days.” January said.

January started Alpine Kind’s concept in Oklahoma eight years ago and she brought it to Beaver Creek five years ago. It was originally called Siempre Viva but was rebranded to Alpine Kind a year ago. And rest assured, this new location in Minturn does not mean the Beaver Creek location is going anywhere. In fact, January would like to expand to three stores throughout the Vail Valley.

“With this location in Minturn acting as our headquarters we now have space for backstock, so our idea is that this would provide a really good foundation for us to grow in the future,” January said. “We’d really like to have another location in Vail Village and that would be our network of stores but in order to keep up with that sort of demand and growth we knew we needed to have an organized back-of-the-house presence, so this location is allowing us to have that space.”

The new building also came with some living quarters that January uses for employee housing. Between Sunrise and Alpine Kind’s buildings, Sunrise Minturn has four bedrooms and Alpine Kind’s space has two bedrooms.

“All of our full-time employees get their paid time off, their sick leave, they get access to our subsidized employee housing which is about half of what the average market value is and it allows them to get into the valley and actually save their money instead of having to spend it all on housing and that’s really helped with employee retention. It’s huge,” January said.

Get the top stories in your inbox every morning. Sign up here: VailDaily.com/newsletter

Alpine Kind will be a popular stop since it is across from the Minturn Market held on Saturdays, but January is pleased to announce they carry many of the items the Minturn Market vendors sell throughout the week in case you miss the market.

In addition to items for pets, gifts, hats, crystals, shoes, jewelry, greeting cards and more, check out the functional fashions from Kavu and Cotapaxi.

“Cotopaxi is new to us, and our first apparel line will come in August when we’ll have the full Fall/Winter line,” January said.

January is excited to expand the shopping experience in Minturn’s downtown core area.

“We love Minturn and want to bring revitalization to the downtown area and bring people to Minturn who want to enjoy what it is we have to offer. It’s a great community,” January said.