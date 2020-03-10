Alterra announces $223 million in upgrades coming to Ikon Pass resorts

Alterra Mountain Co. is a network of year-round destinations, including the world’s largest heli-ski operation, and offers the Ikon Pass with access to over 40 resorts.

In a news release on the Alterra Mountain Co. website, the company announced its plans to invest $223 million in capital improvements across its 15 North American resorts for the 2020-21 season.

The plan includes $50 million for base area facility development; $48 million toward new lifts and upgrades, expanded terrain and state-of-the-art snowmaking; $30 million in technology including the Ikon Pass app, $27 million toward enhancing base area and on-mountain dining experiences; and $7 million toward various summer and winter activity investments.

“Three years ago, when we formed Alterra Mountain Company, an initial priority was to commit to investing a half a billion dollars by 2023 across our family of North American destinations,” said Rusty Gregory, CEO of Alterra Mountain Co., in the news release. “To date, we have invested more than $350 million and are committed to exceeding our original plan, spending $575 million by 2020 on lifts and gondolas, snowmaking, summer activities, real estate development, hospitality and technology, all in the name of creating memories for our guests through an elevated mountain experience.”

Improvements include:

Steamboat Springs

For the first time in more than 20 years, Steamboat will make an additional 355 acres of terrain available when the resort boundary extends into the Pioneer Ridge area. The expanded terrain will feature 1,800 vertical feet with 25 new chairs added to the Pony Express lift, increasing lift capacity from 1,200 people per hour to 1,800. The expansion increases Steamboat’s acreage by 12% to 3,320 acres.

Winter Park

Winter Park begins Year 3 of a five-year project to enhance snowmaking in an effort to maximize early season terrain openings and boost snow quality. New infrastructure and snow-making guns will improve water capacity and efficiency. Winter Park’s marquee day lodge, the Sunspot Mountain Lodge, will undergo a complete renovation as well.

Mammoth Mountain, California

The Broadway Express out of Main Lodge at Mammoth Mountain will be replaced with a new, high-speed six-pack detachable chairlift, increasing capacity by 42% to 3,200 skiers and riders per hour. Also, Canyon Express chair out of Canyon Lodge will be replaced with a new, high-speed six-pack detachable chairlift, increasing uphill capacity by 66% to 3,000 people per hour. The Mill restaurant and bar will undergo an expansion as well. The Westin Monache hotel will be redesigned and renovated, too.

Deer Valley, Utah

Deer Valley Resort is embarking on a modernization master plan of the destination’s dining experience. The renovation includes the Snow Park base lodge, including new retail offerings and updates to food and beverage options with a new indoor/outdoor après bar, slope-side coffee shop and bistro.

Tremblant, Quebec

This summer, Tremblant will begin a two-year terrain expansion project. With more demand for beginner areas, Tremblant will open a new beginner zone with a magic carpet. The Timber summit will also expand with a new high-speed quad and eight planned trails.

For more information about other resort upgrades, visit http://www.alterramtnco.com. For more information about the Ikon Pass, visit http://www.ikonpass.com.