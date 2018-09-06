Alterra Mountain Co. announces intent to buy Crystal Mountain Resort

DENVER — Alterra Mountain Co. has entered into an agreement to purchase Crystal Mountain Resort in Washington. The purchase would bring the company's holdings to 14 mountain destinations throughout North America.

"With the addition of Crystal Mountain Resort in Washington, we are able to expand our reach into the Pacific Northwest and offer our guests incredible experiences in the Cascade Mountains, while also giving Crystal Mountain Resort skiers and riders the opportunity to explore all the other premier destinations on the Ikon Pass," said Rusty Gregory, Alterra CEO.

Crystal Mountain Resort will be available on the Ikon Pass for winter 2018-19. Any Ikon Pass access or benefits at Crystal Mountain Resort are contingent upon the completion of Alterra's transaction to acquire Crystal Mountain Resort.

Situated in the Northeast edge of Mount Rainier National Park, Crystal Mountain Resort is less than two hours from the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. The mountain offers skiers and riders a gondola and 10 lifts, 57 runs and a vertical drop of 3,100 feet across 2,600 acres. The village is home to a number of lodging properties, shops, services and year-round activities.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2018 and is subject to certain closing conditions, including regulatory approvals. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

