Alterra Mountain Co., entrepreneur at odds over ‘Ikon’ trademark

The upcoming debut of the Ikon Pass from the newly created Alterra Mountain Co. is intended to spur competition with Vail Resorts' Epic Pass, but it's also shaken loose an entrepreneur who claims his intellectual-property rights have been violated.

Carbondale resident Cary Thompson, founder of Glenwood Springs-based Ride In Harmony Athletics, a ski and snowboard instruction program, recently sent a cease-and-desist notice to Alterra — which is co-owned by Henry Crown and Co., also owners of Aspen Skiing Co. — and its partners.

Thompson claims he holds the rights to the use of the word "icon" or any of its derivatives, such as "Ikon" being used by Alterra. Alterra, however, says it had the term "Ikon" federally trademarked in November.

According to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's online database, Alterra registered for the "Ikon" trademark on Nov. 3. It is considered a "live trademark," according to the office, which means Alterra has filed the necessary documents to federally register "Ikon."

"It's been federally registered," said David Perry, a former Skico executive and now president and chief operating officer of Alterra, last week. "There are no issues with it."

Upon receiving Thompson's cease-and-desist letter in April, Alterra responded with its own cease-and-desist letter to Thompson on May 11, Perry said.

