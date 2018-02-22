Alterra reveals Ikon Pass pricing; Aspen-Snowmass role includes 7 days combined

A new season ski pass designed to rival Vail's Epic Pass will include seven days of access to the slopes of Aspen-Snowmass.

Alterra Mountain Co., a sister of Aspen Skiing Co., announced Thursday that its $899 Ikon Pass will provide unlimited access to 12 ski areas and up to seven days at 13 additional destinations. The pass has no restrictions during holidays.

A buyer of the pass will have seven days total at Aspen Mountain, Aspen Highlands, Snowmass and Buttermilk combined, not seven days at each individual ski area.

A less expensive version, at $599, provides unlimited access to eight ski areas and up to five days of skiing or riding at 17 destinations. That pass provides a combined five days at the four ski areas of Aspen-Snowmass. The pass is less expensive because it has blackout dates during major holidays.

The passes for the 2018-19 season go on sale March 6 at http://www.ikonpass.com.

It hasn’t been determined yet if the pass prices will increase as next ski season rolls closer, according to Kristin Rust, Alterra Mountain Co.’s director of public relations.

The Ikon Pass provides “a different way to experience our mountains,” said Jeff Hanle, Aspen Skiing Co.’s vice president of communications, “that will bring us some new people and people who haven’t been here for a while."

For example, the Ikon Pass provides unlimited skiing at the Colorado resorts of Steamboat, Winter Park, Copper Mountain and Eldora. Offering those passholders an additional seven days of skiing at Aspen will be an enticing opportunity to check out the area, Hanle said.

Similarly, the Ikon Pass will offer unlimited access at the East Coast resort of Stratton. Now, there will be incentive to try Aspen-Snowmass on a trip west, Hanle said.

“We are sort of a bucket-list destination along with Jackson Hole and Alta,” he said.

Rust said the strength of the Ikon Pass is the diversity of opportunities is presents.

“We believe the consumer is going to win,” she said.

In Colorado, the $899 pass provides unlimited skiing at Steamboat, Winter Park, Copper Mountain and Eldora as well as seven days of skiing at Aspen-Snowmass.

The pass also provides unlimited access in California at Squaw Valley-Alpine Meadows, Mammoth Mountain, June Mountain and Big Bear Mountain Resort.

Unlimited access extends to Stratton, Vermont; Snowshoe, West Virginia; Tremblant, Canada; and Blue Mountain, Canada.

In addition, the full Ikon Pass offers seven days of skiing at Jackson Hole, Big Sky Mountain Resort, Killington, Sugarbush, Revelstoke Mountain Resort and Deer Valley as well as seven days combined to Aspen-Snowmass, seven days combined to AltaSnowbird, seven days combined to Loon Mountain, Sunday River and Sugarloaf, and seven days combined to Banff Sunshine, Lake Louise and Mount Norquay.

Both the $899 and $599 pass include early-booking privileges for CMH Heli-Skiing in British Columbia.