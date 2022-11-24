Alumni in Action: Diemar competes at women’s Collegiate Triathlon National Championship

Noah Hermosillo won the 2022 NCAA national championships at the 149-pound division. Last week, he earned RMAC wrestler of the week after a 4-0 performance in Nebraska-Kearney.

Sam Janicki/Courtesy photo

Courtney Diemar, a former Vail Ski and Snowboard Academy and Battle Mountain High School student, competed at the women’s Collegiate Triathlon National Championships on Nov. 12 for the University of Denver in Tempe, Arizona. Diemar was the sixth-fastest on her team, placing 34th overall in 1 hour, 10 minutes and 32 seconds .

Her sister, Hayley Diemar, who was a state qualifier for the Battle Mountain Nordic ski team and Glenwood Springs swim team as well as a varsity track and cross-country runner, is a junior at the University of San Francisco, which placed second at last year’s collegiate championships. Hayley has been unable to compete this season due to illness, preventing a sister showdown in Tempe.

Arizona State won the team title as the University of Denver finished in third.

Women’s triathlon became an NCAA emerging sport — sports recognized by the NCAA for the purpose of exploring new sports and grow participation opportunities for female student-athletes — in 2014. Emerging sports are given a 10-year window to demonstrate “sustainability and success at the NCAA level” meaning it’s recognized by the NCAA for the purpose of explore new sports and grow participation opportunities for female student-athletes. Until women’s triathlon is given NCAA championship status, the national championship cannot contain the words “NCAA” and is technically called the Women’s Collegiate Triathlon National Championship.

In order to achieve NCAA championship status for Division I and II, there must be a minimum of 40 varsity NCAA programs for the specific sport, while only 28 teams are required for Division III NCAA championship status. This fall, California State Polytechnic University, Humboldt became the 40th school to offer the sport, meaning the steps left to take for triathlon to become a full-fledged NCAA championship event involve mainly “committee, council, divisional and budget approvals.”

Support Local Journalism Donate



Hermosillo wins RMAC wrestler of the week

Defending 149-pound NCAA DII national champion Noah Hermosillo opened up his sixth-year senior season in fine form, claiming the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference wrestler of the week last week. Hermosillo went 4-0 last weekend at the Younes Hospitality Open, hosted by Nebraska-Kearney. His dominant performance in the 157-pound division included pinfalls in half of the matches and a 9-2 title-match win. Next up for Hermosillo and the Grizzlies is the Doug Moses Open on Dec. 3, in Las Vegas, New Mexico.