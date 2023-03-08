Alumni in Action: Hermosillo heads back to NCAA wrestling national tournament

Noah Hermosillo won the 2022 NCAA national championships at the 149-pound division. He was named the RMAC wrestler of the year for a second-straight season on Wednesday.

Sam Janicki/Courtesy photo

Former Eagle Valley High School star wrestler Noah Hermosillo had a special season in 2022. He’s on pace to replicate it in 2023.

The Adams State University graduate student, who won the NCAA DII national championship at 149 pounds last March, will ride the wave of a flawless 24-0 overall record into the national championships this weekend in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Hermosillo, who also captured his second-straight Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Wrestler of the Year award on Wednesday, is the No. 1-seed in the 157-pound weight class.

The Grizzlies advanced five wrestlers to nationals from last month’s Super 6 Regional. The No. 8-ranked Grizzlies will look to improve upon their 2022 national tournament, when they emerged with three individual national champions en route to a sixth-place team finish.

Hughes, McSpadden, Stovall and Sforzo start spring seasons

*Former Devils golfer Kylee Hughes opened up her spring golf season at the Rocky Mountain Intercollegiate tournament at Reflection Bay Golf Club in Henderson, Nevada this week. The Lewis-Clark State College freshman tallied a 79 and 94 in two rounds on Tuesday and an 80 in the third round on Wednesday. Lewis-Clark placed third as a team out of 10 NAIA schools.

*Landen Stovall and Bayli McSpadden, who both received nominations to the Bear National Team last September, got their race legs under them last month in Puerto Rico. Stovall finished third in the men’s junior cross-country race at the Tropical Mountain Bike Challenge UCI Junior Series race on Feb. 25 in Salinas.

Support Local Journalism Donate



“Insane first race weekend down in Puerto Rico,” Stovall posted on social media. “Super stoked to be able to put down a solid race and come out with a third, being the top American.”

McSpadden was 15th in the women’s elite division in the cross-country race on Feb. 25 and ninth in the short circuit race. On March 5, she placed 18th in the Puerto Rico MTB Cup cross-country event in Rincon.

“The last race in Rincon had me giving every last thing I had to make it to the finish line,” McSpadden posted on social media this week. “Didn’t finish with the result I wanted, but I finished with the experience I needed.”

*Former Battle Mountain Husky Jeremy Sforzo was named a pre-season All-American choice by Inside Lacrosse Magazine in advance of the 2023 season . Sforzo, a junior at Seton Hall, has led the Griffins to a 2-2 start so far this year.