Alzheimer’s Foundation of America hosts essay competition for high school seniors

The Alzheimer's Foundation of America invites college-bound high school seniors across the country to enter its 2019 Teens for Alzheimer's Awareness Scholarship Essay Contest. Winning essay-writers have a chance to win money for college. The annual program has awarded more than $250,000 in college scholarships since its inception.

To participate in the competition, applicants must submit an essay ­­— 1,500 words maximum ­— that describes how Alzheimer's disease has impacted their lives and what they have learned about themselves, their family and/or their community as they cope with the illness. High school seniors who are U.S. citizens or permanent residents and entering a four-year accredited college or university within 12 months of the application deadline are welcome to enter the contest. Students already attending college are not eligible to participate.

The deadline to submit essays is Feb. 15, 2019.

The grand prize winner will receive a $5,000 college scholarship. Prizes will also be awarded for first-runner-up ($2,500), second-runner-up ($1,500), third runner-up ($1,000), fourth runner-up ($750) and honorable mention ($500). The foundation awarded $30,000 in scholarships to 30 different students during last year's program.

Students can learn more about the contest and submit their essays by visiting AlzFdn.org and clicking on the "Teen Scholarship Essay Contest" tab in the top menu. Those with questions can call the foundation at 866-232-8484.