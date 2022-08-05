Amory Lovins joins Vail Symposium to discuss the future of energy supplies on Aug. 10

Profound shifts in both demand and supply set the stage for rapid change in almost everything we thought we knew about energy.

What: Disruptive Energy Futures: The Economy and Resilient Energy Supplies with Amory Lovins

When: Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, 6-7:30 p.m.

Where: Donovan Pavilion, Vail

More information: Please visit VailSymposium.org for more information and to purchase tickets.

Most of the energy we use is wasted. Smarter technologies and designs that use energy more efficiently could provide the same or better services with far less energy, money and risk. Moreover, the fossil fuels that provide most of our energy now generally cost more than the modern renewable supplies that have already taken 95% of the world’s market for net new power-generating capacity.

These profound shifts in both demand and supply set the stage for rapid change in almost everything we thought we knew about energy. On Wednesday, Aug. 10 at Donovan Pavilion in Vail, Amory Lovins, co-founder and chairman emeritus of Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI), will join Vail Symposium for a discussion on potential futures for energy production and consumption.

“We are thrilled to welcome Amory Lovins back to the Vail Symposium stage,” said Kris Sabel, executive director of Vail Symposium. “His perspectives and insight into the future of energy – how we produce and consume it—are prescient and compelling. This promises to be a very enlightening and exciting program.”

Oil suppliers have more “unsellable” than “unburnable” oil: they are more at risk from competition than from regulation. Electricity suppliers face a swarm of disruptors that will transform their business beyond recognition. And meanwhile, Edison’s electric industry is merging with Ford’s auto industry to eat Rockefeller’s oil industry—while insurgents challenge incumbents in all three of these giant industries.

These transformations offer remarkable opportunities for informed citizens in every community to build a durable economy and to make energy supplies resilient, moving catastrophic interruptions of supply shift from inevitable to impossible. Evidence is now emerging in such major economies as China, India, USA and EU that, if based on the lowest-cost and most deflationary available resources, ambitious global climate protection—and major gains in global energy security—can be not costly but profitable.

Join Vail Symposium and Lovins for this fascinating discussion of the future of our energy.

About the speaker

Physicist Amory Lovins is cofounder and chairman emeritus of Rocky Mountain Institute, which he served as chief scientist 2007–19 and now supports as a contractor and trustee; energy advisor to major firms and governments in 70+ countries for 45+ years; author of 31 books and more than 700 papers; and an integrative designer of superefficient buildings, factories and vehicles.

A Harvard and Oxford dropout and former Oxford don, he’s an honorary US architect, Swedish engineering academician and Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts (UK). He has taught at 10 universities, most recently the Naval Postgraduate School and Stanford University, where he’s currently Adjunct Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering and a Scholar of the Precourt Institute for Energy—but only teaching topics he’s never formally studied, so as to retain beginner’s mind. He served in 2011–18 on the National Petroleum Council and has advised the US Departments of Energy and Defense. Time has named him one of the world’s 100 most influential people and Foreign Policy name him one of the 100 top global thinkers.