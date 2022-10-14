Amy Jane David: Making the ‘Magic Hour’ a lifestyle

Amy Jane David stars in TGR's "Magic Hour," which makes its Vail debut on Sunday at VMS at 7 p.m.

Nic Alegre/Courtesy photo

Amy Jane David isn’t just a caricatured Warren Miller-copying, tear-drop trailer-living, parking lot apres burrito-eating pow-chaser. Though she’s a featured on-snow star in Teton Gravity Research’s (TGR) “Magic Hour,” which makes it’s Vail debut on Sunday at Vail Mountain School at 7 p.m., the content creating Swiss army knife does more than rip crazy lines. She’s a writer, media producer and advocate for women empowerment in the backcountry square — where her niche was carved by her intellect as much as her Icelandic planks.

Her unique journey to a backcountry career began in Pinedale, Wyoming, where David grew up skiing in a family of outdoor fanatics a hop and a skip south of Jackson Hole. She raced and dabbled in freestyle competitions, but truly realized her calling after viewing a TGR film — known for showcasing many of the most epic destinations and mountain ranges on the planet — as a teenager.

“It completely changed the way I saw skiing and understood the scale of the mountains across the entire world,” David said. “Seeing that film really opened my eyes and at that moment I decided that’s what I wanted to pursue.”

Her avant-garde — by ski bum standards — route to a life in the backcountry included a unique synergy between science and snow. As one sponsor aptly writes, “her ski career strikes a balance of high action adventure with an academic twist.”

A full-ride academic scholarship helped, but proximity to Salt Lake’s skiing was the main draw when it came to choosing Westminster College after high school. Two ACL reconstructive surgeries pushed her athletic pursuits back, but during her recovery, she started working in public relations as an on-camera announcer for the Freeride World Tour.

“My dream was always to be the athlete, but I also love the creativity of media,” she recalled.

Her role interviewing athletes at the finish corral and commentating on specific venues and features forced her to study the mountain and analyze runs like a competitor.

“It really developed my mindset of looking at a mountain face and then how to creatively ski down it,” she said.

After a few years “in the booth,” she went from being Joe Buck to Joe Montana, trading in on-snow reporting for world-class shredding. In a 2015 FWT qualifier big mountain event in Verbier, Switzerland, David made the astonishing transition, placing third.

“I wanted to compete,” she said. “Skiing around with the different athletes was a highlight, too, and I felt like I could keep up with a lot of the talented skiers. So, hopping into the competition was something I always wanted to do.” During her rookie year, she frequently crashed, habitually searching out huge features.

“Which was not the best strategy for longevity in those competitions,” she admitted, adding that a life-threatening crash later in the season seemed like a sign to pursue her love in a different fashion.

“Just recovering from that, I realized that what I really wanted to do was be in the backcountry and focus on film and photography with skiing, and pursuing guiding certification for more of a longevity in my career.”

During high school, she had participated at international science fairs with projects focused on glacial recession and skiing head injuries. Her major at Westminster was the psychology of communication.

“Which really plays into backcountry skiing and snowmobiling and managing avalanche training, groups and decision-making,” David said. Her minor was outdoor education and leadership.

“Through all of that study, it has led me to knowing that I needed to have — if I wanted to build a career in this sphere of the ski world — I needed to add value to companies beyond just my athletic ability,” she said.

Now, equipped to produce video scenes, pitch and write stories and guide remote expeditions safely through her avalanche training and instruction certifications, the only issue David has is limiting the amount of irons she keeps in the fire.

“Yeah I do have a lot of things going on, which is something I’m trying to get better at,” she laughed.

David also works for the Sawtooth Avalanche center as their media coordinator and is an inaugural member of the Polaris Empowersports Women’s Riding Council. A sponsored Polaris athlete — who also snowmobiles her unplowed 3-mile driveway at the base of the Sawtooth Mountains all winter — the council is focused on supporting women riders through community involvement, media exposure and being a voice to represent women in the sport.

“While maybe my athletic career would excel faster if I just focused on that, I feel like I’m trying to be well-rounded and build the, I guess you would call it the academic-side of my career, while also building the athletic career, so I have both really strong,” she said. Her wide-ranging resume is a big reason she’s been successful at TGR.

“I didn’t just get discovered by the producers and have them say, ‘oh, she’s always going to be in these movies,” she said in regard to her ski talent alone. She’s been adding her own stories to the website for several years, which opened doors.

Her involvement in the “Magic Hour” was initiated while she was brainstorming with a TGR producer for a female-focused snowmobile-accessed ski film.

“There was more storyline and depth to it in addition to really cool action,” she said of the idea. “We’d been trying to figure out how to do a project like that for a few years, and the right conditions just didn’t seem to align.”

She connected TGR with Polaris with the goal of having a segment in the “Magic Hour” as a “starting point.” Though the project hasn’t come to fruition, David, who also produced her own series with Ski Utah called “Wild Women of the Wasatch ,” is hopeful for future collaboration.

“I really think the idea of empowering and women more in the spotlight with the support of Polaris is definitely going to come about at some point,” she said.

10th Mountain connection

Though she’s never skied Vail Resorts, David made a visit to Vail Pass in 2016 for her first film project “The Mountain Infantry: A Return To Nature Story” which honored members of the 10th Mountain Division with side-by-side recreations of current and past skiers hitting several historic World War II training ground slopes.

“We had an epic powder day,” David recalls of her day visiting the Vail backcountry and Camp Hale, which President Biden made into a national monument this week. “I think the airport shut down because there was so much snow.”

Late in the 10-minute film, David remarked, “No matter what era you live in, you still appreciate the awe and beauty of nature.” In the next scene, the late Richard “Dick” Over, a 10th Mountain veteran who passed away this August , shares, “We all had the same interest in skiing and mountains and that camaraderie has stayed with us all of our lives.”

Defining the Magic Hour

“The first hour after sunrise and the last hour before sunset are coveted times for those who love the mountains,” the film’s description reads. Even non-skiers, David said, have probably experienced a magic hour.

“For me, it ranges from the literal sense of that most beautiful time of day where everything is sparkling — maybe that sunrise or sunset — and you feel like all the stars align, like you’re in the right moment, the right time, the right place,” she began.

“But, it’s metaphorical, too,” she continued. “In your day-to-day life, when you’ve put in so much work to have something happen and then everything is coming together — like the flow state essentially.”

That’s exactly what happened while filming her segment in Montana’s Greater Yellowstone regions alongside Parkin Costain and Jake Hopfinger.

Jake Hopfinger soars across a gap during “Magic Hour.”

Nic Alegre/Courtesy photo

“I felt like that whole day was the magic hour,” David said. Struggling with unsafe snow conditions and bitter cold throughout the week, the TGR crew woke up with a full-moon still hanging in the sky on their final day.

“The crystals were in the air, glimmering. So, just really beautiful and feeling super stoked; it had just snowed a foot or so,” David described. “Last day, last chance — everything was working just right.”

Parkin Costain, shown here, Amy Jane David and Jake Hopfinger showed off Montana’s Great Yellowstone region with a segment filled with snowmobile-access ski terrain. David is a sponsored Polaris athlete.

Nic Alegre/Courtesy photo

At the end of the day, the TGR crew hiked a different mountain and skied down an untouched couloir, returning to town as the moon climbed back up into the dark night sky.

“It was just like everything finally came together on that last day,” David said.

Two of the film’s segments stick out for her — the ski mountaineering section in Grand Teton National Park and Christina Lustenberger’s big Canadian mountain first descent.

“She’s built a really cool niche in her ski movie career of doing first descents as the segment,” said David. “For me as an aspiring ski mountain guide, watching her pursue those objectives is pretty inspiring.”

Even though diehard ski fans are guaranteed to “get stoked for winter” watching the film, David thinks anyone who shows up at Vail Mountain School for the premiere on Sunday — or any of the numerous Colorado stops — will enjoy the production.

“Even if you’re not a skier or snowboarder — it’s just seeing human potential and beautiful landscapes across the world,” she said. “It’s really inspiring that way.”