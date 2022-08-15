An Artful Perspective

"Indian Hyacinth Fin," by Jan Bushart, oil on canvas, 8 " x 10", Vail Fine Arts Festival.

Courtesy photo

Surrendering some control leads to beautiful surprises for painters like Peter Freischlag and Jan Bushart, two artists featured at the 2022 Vail Fine Arts Festival.

Jan Bushart

“I’ve been dancing on the edge of abstract.” Jan Bushart, artist

A former watercolorist, oil painter Jan Bushart refers to the visual effects made by switching up her tools and materials as “happy accidents.”

“I’ve been dancing on the edge of abstract,” says Bushart, a lifelong plein air painter who splits her time between the Vail Valley and Hawaii. “I started painting on cradled wood rather than canvas, using a wedge rather than a brush. The work is still representational, but it’s giving me some different, interesting passages. It’s highly textured. It gives you these happy accidents. It takes me back to my watercolor roots when I had a lack of control in the work. It’s exciting and fun.”

Bushart believes that painting in plein air provides a connection with her subject matter – mostly stunning seascapes and mountain landscapes – that cannot be made in a studio.

“It’s actually a great way to train yourself to see,” she says. “I feel as an artist, if you work with what’s in your head or in your studio, you don’t end up seeing the quality of light out there. That’s what appeals to me.”

It also turns the creative process into an adventure. There have been times while painting on the beach that Bushart has been so engrossed in her work that she didn’t notice the rising tide encroaching on her easel. While painting in the mountains, nature has also drifted unexpectedly into her space. She was recently painting on Shrine Pass when she noticed a nearby presence.

“I get into such a Zen state that I sometimes don’t notice what’s going on around me. I finally realized that about 30 feet behind me there were some willows moving. I thought they were swaying in the wind, but it ended up being a giant bull moose. He was more interested in eating and didn’t bother me. I’ve had bear wander up behind me, too. I was painting in Rocky Mountain National Park and had a whole herd of deer surround me,” she says.

Part of Bushart’s process involves using a reducing glass (opposite of a magnifying glass), to view the piece she’s working on so she can determine how it will look from afar. When she displays her work at festivals, she encourages viewers to scrutinize each piece from various distances.

“When people come up to my booth, I like to take them outside so they can see the work from 12 to 15 feet back. You see it as representational from way back,” she says. “If you get seven or eight feet away, you see it as impressionism, because of the separate bits of color. When you get two feet away, it’s abstracted. It’s interesting, the way it comes together.”

Peter Freischlag

“The Edge,” by Peter Freischlag, watercolor, 36″ x 48″, Vail Fine Arts Festival.

Courtesy Image

Peter Freischlag’s watercolors are so bold they are sometimes mistaken for acrylic.

Courtesy image

Working exclusively in watercolor, Peter Freischlag paints everything from cactuses to skiers to animals. The subject in each piece is distinctively clear, but he relinquishes much of the control of his composition to the life the water and colors take on during the process.

“I’ve heard a description of watercolor that it’s like having a tiger in the room. Sometimes the tiger does what you want, but most of the time the tiger does whatever it wants,” says Freischlag, who splits his time between Colorado and Arizona.

“You have to give up control. You want the watercolor to be watercolor. I try to be loose and free,” he says. “I don’t even think about it. I just go where it takes me.”

Working with a limited palette, the color in Freischlag’s work is so bold that it is often mistaken for oil or acrylic. Also, unlike most watercolor painters, he does not use glass or mats, but affixes his paintings directly to custom wood panels. Much of his work comes from specific commissions. They can’t, however, be too specific.

“I did a recent commission where they wanted a fly fisher in a cream pale background. What they described in color, I got something completely different,” he says. “It turned into a beautiful sunset. That’s just where it went. There’s so much serendipity involved. I always find myself saying, that’s cool; where did that come from?”

Meet Bushart and Fleischlag at the 2022 Vail Fine Arts Festival in Lionshead Village in Vail Aug. 19-21.