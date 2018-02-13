An Avon flooring firm transforms the Edwards offices of SOS Outreach

EDWARDS — Looks aren't everything in an office, but looks can make a big difference.

What had been an uninviting space at the SOS Outreach office in Edwards is now transformed aesthetically and functionally thanks to the generosity of a local business and a good idea. Avon-based Select Surfaces Flooring and Design Center awarded SOS Outreach as its official recipient of the Design for a Difference Makeover.

To unveil the new space, a pizza party and grand opening of sorts was held Monday, Feb. 12, at the nonprofit's office. SOS shares a building with the Western Eagle County Metropolitan Recreation District, and before SOS' 1,450 square-foot space didn't feature much — at all. After the renovations, including a reception area, kitchen, meeting area and open-plan offices, the space is much better utilized than before.

Design for a Difference

The design ideas started flowing in February of 2017, and hammers swinging in August. The $16,000 worth of design upgrades finishing February.

Design for a Difference is part of the International Design Guild, which is an alliance of the world's finest upscale showrooms specializing in high-end floor coverings. With Select Surfaces' relations with other design groups, RoundHouse LLC, Vail Cabinets and Colorado Slab and Tile also participated in the project.

"We at IDG have the opportunity to see the impact that our members and their community have on local charities," said Nancy S. Hill-Anderson, Managing Director of the International Design Guild. "In speaking with the staff at SOS, they have realized how important design is to their work environment … it warms my heart to be able to witness the joy that is given and received during these reveals."

Each year a project is donated for design in the valley, but this is the largest to date and it is for a good cause, Select Surface co-owner Becky Maddux said.

"Design for a Difference is a life-changing movement," Maddux wrote in a statement. "By renovating and improving a space's environment, it is truly amazing the impact that has on function and productivity. As a business, it's vital for us to give back to the community where we live and work. SOS Outreach is so important for youth not only in this area but across the U.S. As experts in creating interior spaces, we can really give our local kids and the SOS staff an environment that helps them feel safe and comfortable."

SOS Operations Coordinator Marty Tarantino said it's invaluable to have a welcoming space for families and the kids in the programs.

"Select Surfaces and the Design for a Difference team has done SOS a tremendous service by remodeling our office to create a more productive and open working environment that will enable our staff to be better equipped to help our youth gear up for life," Tarantino said.

Now in its 25th year, SOS is growing to touch lives. Local businesses are noticing and stepping up to help through initiatives such as Design for a Difference.

"We are so excited and privileged to be able to support SOS Outreach and our community through Design For a Difference," said Deb Davis, Select Surfaces vice president. "We want to give a special shoutout to our entire staff who stepped up and volunteered their time and energy to complete this project, as well as to the many local businesses who supported us."