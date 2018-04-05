ANB Bank branch in Eagle names Sandy LaBaugh as its new vice president

EAGLE — ANB Bank recently named Sandy LaBaugh as vice president providing commercial and consumer lending and banking services for the Eagle banking center.

LaBaugh's career in financial services spans more than 18 years. Prior to joining ANB Bank, she was a senior director, portfolio manager of a Fortune 100 Financial Services organization. LaBaugh is a Chartered Financial Analyst and holds a bachelor's degree in business administration as well as a master's degree in finance, international business, and economics.

"We are extremely excited to have Sandy in the Eagle county market and on our ANB team," said Cindy Medina, Community Bank President of ANB Bank. "She not only brings years of leadership, management, and banking experience to the team, but her enthusiasm and commitment to deliver an exceptional level of service will be a great asset in serving the banking needs of the surrounding community."

While new to the Vail Valley, LaBaugh has been active with non-profit programs in the area including PowHER Up for Success, TEDx Vail, the Birds of Prey races, and Ski and Snowboard Club Vail. She also is a member of Bravo! Vail Music Festival Advisory Council and the Vail Valley Economic Development Leadership Council.

ANB Bank has 30 banking centers serving customers in Colorado, Wyoming, and the Kansas City metro area. Its parent company, Sturm Financial Group, Inc. is headquartered in Denver and has more than $2.6 billion in assets. The bank ranks in the top 6 percent of banks nationwide by size. For more information, go to http://www.anbbank.com.