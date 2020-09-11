And in football news, we’ve got no idea

CHSAA Commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green met with Gov. Jared Polis on Friday, sparking the latest round of high school football speculation.

Aw, heck, I don’t know.

That was my reaction when I saw on Twitter that CHSAA Commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green was meeting with Gov. Jared Polis on Friday.

Yes, we’re aware that fall high school football seemed like it was making a comeback on Tuesday. By Wednesday, CHSAA nixed fall football. And, now, Blanford-Green and Polis are talking about “potential variances,” which in regular speak is the number of people that can gather at a site in times of COVID. Is it OK to have 50 people — aka a football team — on a sideline?

This is becoming a regular soap opera — like sands through the hourglass.

We give the Best Tweet of Friday Award to @K1_Box for his/her going back to “Peanuts,” and the footage of Lucy pulling the ball away just as Charlie Brown attempts to kick.

Not getting my hopes up this time… pic.twitter.com/3H62ZiMTJO — KBox (@K1_Box) September 11, 2020

Just as Charlie Brown never gets to kick that ball, I’m getting frustrated with how CHSAA is handling this. As Eagle Valley athletic director (and former football coach, as well) Tom LaFramboise said, “I dislike the emotional rollercoaster they’re putting our kids and our families through.”

Amen.

Will this latest meeting result in anything? I doubt it. My guess — and this is only speculation — is that CHSAA found itself looking around seeing other states (Utah and Kansas) playing football without much COVID-19 effect, and then saw Michigan and Louisiana restart and started to feel pressure.

The organization needed to look like it was doing something, but really didn’t want to do something. Thus we had Wednesday’s “Never mind” statement

As a sports writer, I’m obviously rooting for as many sports to return as possible. Having been furloughed for three months this summer, I realized how much I like — and need, not just financially, but as a part of my being — my job.

This does not inure me to risks of resuming sports. High school football teams don’t have the resources of the NFL or the major colleges to do testing and the like. It’s easy for me to sit at my desk here and say that teenagers rarely die from COVID-19, so they should play. I’m sure I’d feel a lot differently were I a parent and my kids were the ones playing and at risk.

Could we play football this fall in safe manner? With expanding the sideline boxes, avoiding locker room and bus-crowding and limiting attendance, probably. Are we 100% sure? We can’t be.

That’s why football is the hot potato that everyone — CHSAA, Polis and school administrators — is trying to avoid. It’s convenient to leave it in March and deal with it then.

I doubt much comes from the Blanford-Green-Polis meeting, but then again, the way this week has gone, you never know.