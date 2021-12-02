And they’re off: Men’s ski racing returns to US as Birds of Prey super-G gets underway

Vincent Kriechmayr of Austria crosses the finish line in Beaver Creek on Thursday. The super-G race is the first race in the U.S. in 2 years.

Sean Naylor / Vail Daily

The Birds of Prey super-G got underway on time as scheduled on Thursday, with ski racers hitting the track at 11:45 a.m.

Marco Odermatt of Switzerland was the seventh racer on course and took an early lead with a time of 1:08.61.

A fan of Swiss ski racing at the Birds of Prey World Cup event in Beaver Creek on Thursday. Swiss skier Marco Odermatt got off to an early lead.

Sean Naylor / Vail Daily

The super-G marks the return of men’s professional ski racing in the U.S. as the World Cup did not visit North America last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fact that the course has not been skied in 2 years was emphasized by the first two skiers, who did not complete the course.

Travis Ganong was the first U.S. skier on course and was not able to crack into the top 5.

—This story will be updated