Anne Heckman selected as next principal of Red Sandstone Elementary

On Thursday, Feb. 23, Eagle County School District announced that Anne Heckman has been selected as the next principal at Red Sandstone Elementary School. She will take the reins at the beginning of the 2023-24 school year.

Heckman has spent 25 years with the local district as an educator, interventionist, master teacher, principal and, most recently, as its director of educator quality.

“We’re extremely excited to see Anne return to the school level,” said Superintendent Philip Qualman. “Her passion and commitment to our youth are second to none, and knowing we have a seasoned veteran taking over this leadership role puts ECSD, and more specifically Red Sandstone, in a terrific position moving forward.”

Heckman was selected from a highly competitive applicant pool by a committee of educators, district administrators and Qualman. As is the case with every principal the district hires, she also participated in a meet and greet open to the Red Sandstone community.

“Fulfilling the role of principal at Red Sandstone is an honor and a privilege and I am excited for that journey to begin,” Heckman said. “My focus will be on ensuring that students receive high-quality instruction through collaborative, supportive, and trusting relationships between staff members, students, and families, all tending to each child’s social, emotional, and academic well-being.”

Heckman received her Bachelor of Science in Journalism from the University of Colorado Boulder, her Master’s in Elementary Education from John Carroll University and her Education Specialist Degree in Educational Leadership from the University of Northern Colorado.

Heckman takes over the role from Marcie Laidman, who has been in the position for many years. In addition to Red Sandstone, the district has several school principals changing for the 2023-24 school year. This includes Eagle County Charter Academy Principal Kim Walters, Eagle Valley High School Principal Greg Doan and Red Canyon High School Principal Troy Dudley.