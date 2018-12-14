Adam Sandler, who recently released the well-reviewed Netflix special "100% Fresh," is backing up his latest with a string of dates that will take him to the Colorado Convention Center's Bellco Theatre next year.

Sandler's "100% Fresher" tour is slated to play Bellco on Feb. 5, sandwiched in between dates in Salt Lake City (Feb. 4) and Louisville, Ken. (Feb. 6). The Mile High City show is one of only seven dates currently scheduled for the tour.

The tour promises to "continue the fun with comedy and songs" from the successful Netflix special — "with lots of additional material and a special surprise guest."

Could that be one of Sandler's buddies and frequent co-stars, such as David Spade or Nick Swardson? Possibly. But given the rarity of Sandler's performances in Colorado, fans will be lining up regardless.

Tickets for the show will cost $49.50-$250 and go on pre-sale Dec. 12 and 13, with a public on-sale beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 14. Call 888-929-7849 or visit axs.com to purchase.

