Arapahoe Basin announces park skiing on July 6-7

Arapahoe Basin may have listed July 4 as its official closing date, but skiers and snowboarders will be able to hit the terrain park over the weekend.

On Wednesday morning, Arapahoe Basin COO Alan Henceroth announced that the Black Mountain Express will continue to haul skiers and snowboarders up to the mid-mountain area of the ski resort over the weekend, where they can then hike to the terrain park.

There is one catch: Park riders will have to purchase a $25 lift ticket at the ticket window. No season passes will be valid on this momentous weekend.

The resort is treating the weekend as a small experiment, with potential of repeat.

“If the snow holds up and if park riders turn out, we may do this more than one weekend,” Henceroth wrote on his blog.