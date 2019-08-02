Arapahoe Basin joins Ikon Pass

Skiers and snowboarders make some of the first runs of the season on opening day at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area in this photo.

Courtesy Jack Dempsey | Jack Dempsey for Colorado Ski Co

The Ikon Pass will now be good at six Colorado destinations with the Friday announcement that Arapahoe Basin Ski Area in Summit County has joined the lineup.

With Arapahoe Basin, Ikon Pass holders will have access to 40 global destinations, including six in Colorado, according to a news release announcing the addition.

Arapahoe Basin is certainly a nice addition to the Ikon Pass, as the ski area is always one of the first to open and last to close in the state and boasts having the longest in Colorado. Arapahoe Basin also recently severed ties with the Ikon Pass’s competitor, the Epic Pass, offered by Vail Resorts.

The release says Ikon Pass holders will get seven-day access to Arapahoe Basin on the Ikon Pass with no blackout dates and five-day access with the Ikon Base Pass, with selected blackout dates.

“Arapahoe Basin is a beloved brand among skiers and riders and we are proud that the destination has joined the Ikon Pass community,” said Erik Forsell, chief marketing officer of Alterra Mountain Company. “We can feel winter around the corner as we offer skiers and riders another iconic reason to hit the slopes in Colorado.”