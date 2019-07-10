Arapahoe Basin Ski Area to open terrain park for skiing, riding this weekend

A snowboarder rides in a terrain park at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area last month.

Courtesy Arapahoe Basin Ski Area

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area again will open a terrain park on its snow-covered slopes this weekend for skiing and riding after trying out the idea last weekend.

The Summit County ski area at the Continental Divide will open the terrain park from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The park will be at the top of the High Noon run and will be accessible via a ride on the Black Mountain Express chairlift followed by a short walk.

The last download down from the park is at 3 p.m. No skiing or riding to the base of the mountain’s front-side will be available.

Season passes, including A-Basin or Epic passes, are not valid at the terrain park, and everyone must purchase a $25 terrain park ticket in the A-Basin guest services office in Mountain Goat Plaza.

Last weekend, A-Basin provided seven features in the terrain park. Outside of the terrain park, A-Basin closed skiing and riding for the season Thursday, July 4.