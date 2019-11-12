Denver International Airport getting direct Norwegian Air flight to Rome in 2020

Courtesy Denver International Airport A Norwegian Air jet taxis at Denver International Airport in this undated hand-in photo.

Put on a stylish sunglasses-scarf combo and start practicing saying “Ciao” into the mirror, Denver. Come springtime, there will be a direct flight from DIA to Rome.

Norwegian Air will launch seasonal service between DIA and the Italian capital on March 31, the low-cost international carrier announced Tuesday.

The flight will be flown on Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners with room for 344 passengers. One-way fares in Norwegian’s economy class seating will start at $249.90, taxes included, airline officials said. At the price, flyers are entitled to use the free, on-board WiFi (provided the plane has it), access to streaming in-flight movies and TV and one carry-on bag; everything else has additional fees attached. Premium class seats can be had for $999.90 one way.

Norwegian will start flying the route twice a week but ramp up to three times per week — Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays — between late April and early October. The first year’s flights will wrap up on Oct. 23, 2020, according to the airline.

