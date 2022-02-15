Eagle County airport passenger numbers saw 2021 increases

The Eagle County Regional Airport had a great 2021, with passenger numbers not seen since 2008.

Daily archive photo

The airport in 2021 saw more than 206,000 “emplanements,” passengers getting on or off commercial flights. That puts the facility ahead of many of the nation’s other airports.

“Nationwide, traffic has really only recovered about 80 percent,” Eagle County Aviation Director David Reid said in a release. “At EGE, we’ve been consistently surprised with setting monthly records in 2021. We have seen strong recovery with our visitors but also with our local travelers choosing their hometown airport.”

Reid said factors driving the increased traffic through the airport include added summer service to Atlanta and Chicago, along with year-round service to Denver. Direct flights from Dallas also helped drive 2021 emplanements.

The big three U.S. carriers, American, United and Delta Airlines, each conduct operations at the airport. Here’s the 2021 market share breakdown:

American Airlines: 54.9%

United Airlines: 34.9%

Delta Airlines: 10%

Peter Dann is the chair of the EGE Air Alliance, a group of government and business people who work to build traffic at the airport.

In a phone interview, Dann said it’s been a long climb back from the big passenger numbers seen in the early to late 2000s. Dann said it’s taken time for the airport to recover from the sharp decline in passenger numbers that hit first during the early portion of the “Great Recession.”

“It’s taken this long to go through a whole other (economic) cycle,” Dann said. Dann noted that he and others feared that the airport’s passenger numbers would drop again due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Just the opposite happened, he said.

Given the shutdowns and restrictions, Dann said people apparently decided they’re “going to take that trip,” he said.

But no one with the EGE Air Alliance is satisfied.

In the release about the passenger counts, Vail Valley Patnership CEO Chris Romer noted that the Alliance offered $100 flight rebates to Eagle County residents in the summer of 2021. That program will be repeated this year.

And Dann, along with Reid and Eagle County Manager Jeff Shroll traveled this week to an air travel conference in San Antonio.

“You always have to do that,” Dann said the county has great partnerships with its major airline partners. But, he added, “we’re always looking” for other airline partners.

That would probably be some kind of agreement with a lower-cost carrier. Southwest Airlines now has flights into the Routt County airport at Hayden, as well as the airport at Montrose.

More passengers will mean more guests, and Eagle County Commissioner Matt Scherr said that’s good from an economic perspective.

But, he added, “We should always be thinking in a more complete way.” That includes thinking about the carbon impacts of air travel, as well as the potential of more second-home owners coming to the valley by air.

All that “has to be part of our comprehensive planning,” Scherr said.

Go to flyvail.com for more information.