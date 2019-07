Due to the Eagle Bahn Gondola being closed, Saturday’s Dynafit Vail HillClimb will now finish at Mid-Vail.

Racers will start at Vail’s Mountain Haus, run up to Eagle’s Nest and then follow Fireweed Trail to the finish at Mid-Vail. Spectators will need to ride Gondola One.

The new course length will be approximately 7.7 miles. Following the race, all spectators and racers are welcome to download Gondola One from Mid-Vail.