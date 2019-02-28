Snow in forecast for Vail this weekend, up to two feet predicted

Joel Gratz of OpenSnow.com is forecasting snow for Colorado Thursday through Monday, and he’s measuring in feet.

According to the forecast, the snow will come in two different sets. Thursday night through Friday night, a light round will dust the northern and central mountains. The second round, starting Saturday, will be the heaviest and most widespread, hitting Vail with accumulations of up to two feet through Monday.

