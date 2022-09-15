Annual Eagle River Cleanup brings athletes and volunteers together for a day of restoration

Volunteers pick up trash along Eagle River on Saturday, Sept. 10. This year's annual river cleanup attracted some 150 volunteers.

Courtesy photo

On Saturday, Sept. 10, the Eagle River Watershed Council held its 28th annual Eagle River Cleanup. Along 70 plus miles of local waterways, volunteers picked up trash on the banks of Eagle River, Gore Creek and stretches of the Upper Colorado River. The event, complete with live music and a barbecue, hosted around 250 volunteers from across the valley who are passionate about maintaining clean water systems throughout Eagle County.

Split into teams, the Eagle River Cleanup’s volunteers removed substantial amounts of debris from the water, preventing it from continuing downstream. The health of the Eagle River Watershed and the Upper Colorado River is not only a concern to the Eagle River Watershed Council, it’s also a concern to anyone who chooses to recreate in or around the waterways.

Anna Nakae, the programs director for the local nonprofit, said the council’s goal for the annual Eagle River Cleanup is to not only maintain the health and cleanliness of the county’s waterways, but also to connect those recreating in local rivers to resources to understand and care for them.

People enjoy live music and free food after the Eagle River Cleanup Saturday, Sept. 10, at Arrowhead in Edwards. The post-cleanup barbecue was brought back this year.

RiverCleanup-VDN-091122-3

“Oftentimes, (the volunteers) are people who understand the river really well, especially anglers, rafters, other kinds of boaters, so getting their involvement is key in protecting our watershed,” Nakae said.

For this year’s cleanup, the Vail Valley Foundation, a sponsor of the cleanup, recruited Mountain Games athletes in the area to assist in the efforts. Ross Leonhart, the foundation’s marketing and multimedia manager, said with the local Mountain Games athletes, the VVF gathered 60 people to assist in the cleanup. AmeriCorps members, VVF staffers, high schoolers with YouthPower365 and other community volunteers joined forces with the athletes to assist in the cleanup.

The Mountain Games’ Protect our Playground initiative aims to engage those who recreate around the valley in efforts to preserve and protect the area so it can continue to be enjoyed for years to come. To create more of a positive impact on the “playground,” Leonhart said this year the VVF wanted to include service days where hands-on help will directly affect where Mountain Games athletes and volunteers alike love recreating.

Three of VVF’s eight teams focused specifically on stretches of the Eagle River where Mountain Games events like downriver kayak sprints and fly-fishing competitions occur. Since completing this hands-on service day, Leonhart said VVF aims to work with the Watershed Council every year to continue to keep the waterways healthy. Similarly, in preparation for December’s World Cup races at Beaver Creek, in which the Vail Valley Foundation is the organizing committee, VVF aims to continue the Protect our Playground Initiative’s service days by doing restoration work on forest land nearby.

“What makes visiting and living here so special is the outdoors,” Leonhart said. “So, we just want to do our part and contribute to preserving what we have out here, it’s really important to us. Obviously, the Mountain Games is a celebration of the outdoors, so it’s important to do our part.”

Leonhart also said that cleanup days are by no means boring, especially when volunteers from diverse backgrounds come together to put the work in. On top of the cleanup itself, Leonhart said the celebratory barbecue to follow brought even more enjoyment to the day of volunteering.

“It’s a fun day,” Leonhart said. “I would recommend anyone to do it, it’s not anything crazy, it’s a stroll along the river and then you feel great after because you’re picking up and doing your part.”

Compared to years past, the 2022 Eagle River Cleanup did not disappoint, bringing around the same amount of volunteers to the banks of the Eagle River, Gore Creek and Upper Colorado River. Though, unlike the past two years, Nakae said the Eagle River Watershed Council was happy to finally be able to host the celebratory barbecue again, after a hiatus due to COVID-19. She explained how the barbecue has been a way for the nonprofit to give back to those who put their time into the cleanups.

“We just have such dedicated volunteers who have been coming back to do this year after year, and it’s pretty amazing to see people get so excited to pick up trash,” Nakae said. “I don’t think I’ve been a part of a community that is so dedicated to doing that year after year, so to see teams coming back that have been doing it for 20 plus years is just pretty amazing.”