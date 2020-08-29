Annual Eagle River cleanup is set for Saturday, Sept. 12

Nine-year-old Suri Raol, right, displays a shoe she found on Saturday, Sept. 7, in the Eagle River in Edwards.

Daily file photo

During the current COVID-19 pandemic, the Eagle River watershed has experienced higher-than-normal river use as visitors and locals flock to its banks to enjoy stress relief, recreation and opportunities for responsible gatherings. That means it is imperative to care for the river by removing trash and debris from its banks and flows. On Saturday, Sept. 12, the 26th Annual Eagle River Cleanup will do just that.

The Eagle River Cleanup, presented by Vail Resorts EpicPromise, is a hallmark event of Eagle River Watershed Council. The volunteer cleanup day shows the strength of the local mountain community. More than 350 volunteers from local businesses, organizations, families and friends annually show their dedication to the Eagle River Valley by forming teams to clean up more than 68 miles of Eagle County waterways.

The event will look and feel different this year to comply with regulations that protect public health. Although the traditional barbecue celebration following the event has been cancelled, the organizers anticipate a swelling of community pride and camaraderie unmatched in the event’s 25-year history.

The deadline to register to participate in the event is Friday, Sept. 4. For more information or to register, email cleanup@erwc.org.

For more information, call the Eagle River Watershed Council, 970-827-5406 or go to http://www.erwc.org.